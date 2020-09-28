Daniel Willard Smith

Dec. 15, 1936 – Sept. 24, 2020

FAYETTE — Services for Daniel “Dan” Willard Smith, 84, who died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence in Fayette, will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Lorman, MS with Rev Tracy Collins officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

He was born December 15, 1936 in Redlick, MS., the son of the late Mary Alice Fitzgerald Smith and Whitfield Sr.

Daniel received his formal education in Jefferson County School System, he received his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Alcorn A&M College in 1960, a Master of Education from Mississippi College in 1974, and a degree in Educational Administration from Alcorn State University. He did further study at Jackson State University and the University of Southern Mississippi.

After graduating from Alcorn, Daniel moved to Detroit, Michigan briefly. He returned home later beginning his teaching and coaching career at Amite Attendance Center (1960-1966); New Hymn High School County High School until 1987; He was elected superintendent of Education and held the office from 1988-1995. He also served as a trustee on the Copiah Lincoln College Board.

He served as the chairman of the Deacon Board of East Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Adult Sunday School Teacher and founded the Vacation Bible School. He was a member of the Crossroad Masonic Lodge No. 433 where he served as senior warden, he was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Jefferson County Alumni Chapter and the Alcorn State National Alumni Association as well as other professional organizations.

In 1969, he met Charlie Bell Reeves and they married April 24, 1971; to this union one child was born. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Whitfield and Mary Alice Fitzgerald-Smith, Sr. and his brother Whitfield Smith, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Charlie Bell Reeves-Smith of Fayette, MS; his daughter Taunya Yvette Smith of Ridgeland, MS; his son Edwin Dwight (Yolanda) Moore of Rowlett, TX; his sister Laura Estelle Smith-Murray of St. Petersburg, FL; two grandchildren Nicole Danielle Moore and Sean Elliott Moore both of Rowlett, TX; granddog and buddy, Bo; one niece Gwendolyn Murray (Gordon) Johnson; one nephew Morris Taylor Murray, Jr.; one aunt Althea (Bae) Fitzgerald-Ford; and many cousins, the Smiths, Fitzgeralds, Braxtons, Wells Harris-Rankin families and the Gibsons and Reeves’ extended families.