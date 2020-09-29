Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 18-24:

Leroy Jackson charged with statutory rape. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn Perkins charged with two counts of grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Darrell Tueston charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amanda Breland charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amanda Breland charged with sale, possession on/use of a controlled substance in a facility. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn Perkins charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon Hayes charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Russell E. Surrena charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Sept. 24:

Jadarrius McKnight pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance, marijuana, in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended. After his release, Defendant shall be placed on post-release supervision for five years with full credit for time served. Defendant must pay court costs in the amount of $422.50 and pay prosecution fees in the amount of $200.00.

Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Fernando A. Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery (Count I) and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (Count II) in Judge Sanders’ court. On Count I, sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with eight years suspended, after serving 12 years, Defenand shall be placed on post-release supervision for five years with full credit for time served. On Count II, sentenced to serve five years to run concurrent with the sentenced for Count I. Defendant shall be provided and attend drug and alcohol treatment while in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and that the Defendant shall pay court costs in the amount of $422.50.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 23:

Frank Derrell Cooks Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.

Frank Derrell Cooks Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to trespassing after notice of Non-permission. Fine set at $548.75.

Alec Robertson Jr., 34, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case remanded to files.

Ronnie Lee Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Fine set at $748.75.

Linda Michelle Tarver, 36, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case dismissed — witness unavailable, no longer employed.

Denyla Monea Williams, 18, charged with petit larceny. Order restitution of $115 paid from bond to victim.

Ashley Takalya Coleman, 28, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Derrick Jamon Chatman, 40, charged with accident: hit and run: property damage only to vehicle occupied. Case remanded to files.

Shanta Maria Butler, 40, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Tomika Nichole Drane, 42, pleaded guilty to burglary: all but dwelling reduced to petit larceny. Sentenced to 60 days with 46 days suspended. To serve 14 days in jail. Credit for time served. Fine set at $858.75.

Montrell O’Neal, 33, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Montrell O’Neal, 33, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Montrell O’Neal, 33, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Patrick Montrell Harris, 28, pleaded guilty to embezzlement reduced to petit larceny. Fine set at $1,248.75. Restitution set at $1,342.90.

Daquiria Vechia Hunt, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – domestic violence reduced to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended with credit for one day served. Must serve 48 hours in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

James Edward Merritt, 17, charged with two counts of armed robbery. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Milton Casey Strauder, 24, charged with controlled substance: possession .1 gram < 2 grams. Nolle Prosse.

Milton Casey Strauder, 24, charged with possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Nolle Prosse.

Milton Casey Strauder, 24, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Nolle Prosse.

Hunter Lee Townsend, 23, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 60 days with 25 days suspended with 35 days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Hunter Lee Townsend, 23, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case retired to files.

Hunter Lee Townsend, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al. Sentenced to 60 days with 25 days suspended with credit for 35 days for time served. Fine set at $748.75.