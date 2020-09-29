Southern Miss falls at home to Tulane, 66-24

HATTIESBURG (AP) — Cameron Carroll scored a career-high three of Tulane’s seven rushing touchdowns and added a 16-yard TD reception, and the Green Wave beat Southern Miss 66-24 on Saturday.

Carroll finished with a career-best 163 yards on 15 carries. Freshman Michael Pratt came off the bench and finished 8-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added seven carries for 40 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown for Tulane (2-1).

Southern Miss jumped to a 14-0 lead fewer than five minutes into the game but Tyjae Spears scored on runs of two and 15 yards to tie it early in the second quarter. After Jack Abraham hit Naricuss Driver for a 61-yard touchdown to put the Golden Eagles back in front, Pratt hit Carroll to make it 21-all and then Merek Glover’s 41-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the first half gave Tulane the lead for good.

Abraham completed 23 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Southern Miss (0-3). He connected with Jason Brownlee for an 88-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter, the fourth-longest completion in program history.

Carroll scored on a 30-yard run with 41 seconds left in the first half before he raced untouched off left tackle for a 52-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter to make it 38-21.

The Green Wave finished with 572 total yards, including 430 rushing.