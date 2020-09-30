Crime reports: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Troy Brooks, 26, 182 Morgantown Road, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Ashley Ann Mackles, 36, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Earlvin Felton, 53, 22 Bishop St., on a charge of petit larceny. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell, 23, 114 Greenfield Drive, on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance and violation of a municipal noise ordinance. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare check on Forth Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Loud noise on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Madison Street.

Domestic disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Property damage on West Stiers Lane.

Theft on Garden Street.

Harassment on Brightwood Avenue.

Civil matter on Holly Drive.

False alarm on North Pearl Street.

Theft on North Rankin Street.

False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.

Unwanted subject on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Civil matter on Lafayette Street.

False alarm on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Miller Avenue.

Wanted person on Bishop Street.

Suspicious activity on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Warrant on College Street.

Threats on Daisy Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Yentl Yarnell Hunt, 30, 9 107 Lamar St., on a charge of simple assault by menace. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Missing person on State Street.

Suspicious activity on Farr Road.

Traffic stop on Farr Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Unoccupied vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Rex Foxx Drive.

Traffic stop on Cedar Lane.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

False alarm on Greenfield Road.

Sexual assault on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Evergreen Lane.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Reba Christian Road.

Harassment on Upper Kingston Road.

Unwanted subject on Pinehill Drive.

Civil matter on Montgomery Road.

Domestic disturbance on Springfield Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Drag racing on Springfield Road.

Disturbance on Burkhart Road.

Open door on Newman Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Eric T. Jefferson, 45, 358 Concordia Park Drive, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $2,072.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Willow Street.

Medical call on Andrew Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Warren Street.

Intoxicated person on LA 65.

Accident on Carter Street.

Traffic attachment on LA 65.

Medical call on Virginia Avenue.

Fire on U.S. 84.

Traffic attachment on LA 15.

Warrant on Concordia Drive.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Doty Road.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road.

Complaint on Pearch Hole Bayou Road.

Medical call on Lynn Street.

Loose horses on Washington Heights Road.

Complaint on Townsend Lane.

Threats on Lincoln Avenue.

Loose horses on Doty Road.

Medical call on Mimosa Drive.

Medical call on LA 565.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Joseph Neil Smith, 28, 380 Carolina St., Roxie, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,796.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.