Carlton Robinson

Aug. 20, 1968 – Sept. 22, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Carlton “Buck” Robinson, 52, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ferriday Cemetery in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Robinson was born in Natchez, MS and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.