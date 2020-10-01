FERRIDAY — Funeral services for David E. Williams Jr., 50, of Waterproof, LA will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Waterproof.

Mr. Williams, son of David Williams, Sr. and Anna Brown, was born in Waterproof and died at the Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, LA.

He is survived by his father of St. Joseph, LA; his companion, Barbara McZeal of Lake Charles, LA; two sons, Gerald Washington and Karry Washington both of Waterproof; his sisters, Kristie Brown of Waterproof; Roxy Cooper of Woodbridge, VA; Wanda Brown of Atlanta, GA; two aunts, Juanita Reynolds of New Orleans and Ida Jenkins of McKinly, TX; two uncles, Eli Reynolds and James Reynolds both of New Orleans; one grandchild, Jaquan Huggins of Waterproof.

Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his mother, two brothers, Glenn Cooper and Charlie Brown; one sister, Mary Chase; one niece, LaKashi Chase; two aunts, Barbara Byrd and Viney Reynolds; one great-aunt, Pallstine Lee.

