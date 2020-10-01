Jan. 12, 1962 – Sept. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jerry Lee McGee, 58, of Fayette, MS, who passed away on September 26, 2020, at Glen Burney Nursing Home, Natchez; will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 a.m. at Jessamine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Cruel officiating.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Jerry was born January 12, 1962, in Jefferson County, MS to Dan Johnson and Dorothy McGee.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, Jimmie and Amy McGee; two brothers, Jimmie McGee and Eddie Doss; seven aunts, Emma McGee-Coleman, Mattie Bell McGee, Pearlie Riely, Latie McGee-Anderson, Betsy McGee, Daisy Doss and Willie Bell McGee; two uncles, James McGee and Leon McGee.

He is survived by two sisters, Kathy Sampson and husband Dale and Martha Cruel and husband Rev. Richard; a devoted aunt who is like a mother to him, Martha McGee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

