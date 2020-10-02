James T. Robinson Jr.
Nov. 22, 1945 – Oct. 1, 2020
Services for James T. Robinson Jr., 74, of Fayette who died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Fayette will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Fayette City Cemetery with Everett Ellzey officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to lairdfh.com.
