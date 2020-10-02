Natchez Chevy, Nissan dealerships get new owner

NATCHEZ — The local car dealership landscape recently changed with the sale of the Great River Nissan and Chevrolet GMC dealerships on D’Evereux Drive.

The dealerships previously owned by the Tillman Automotive Group were recently acquired by Natchez Automotive Ventures, LLC, which is owned and managed by Brett K. Oubre.

With the acquisition, Oubre is now the president of five area dealerships — Natchez Chevrolet-GMC, Natchez Nissan, Natchez Toyota, Winnsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Lakeside Ford in Ferriday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Oubre promoted the new dealership at 264 D’Evereux Drive on Thursday.

“We’ve got exciting new inventory hitting the ground every day. The transition’s been made,” Oubre said. “We are repainting the building. We’ve got new and exciting things.”

The Natchez Nissan dealership, which was acquired in July, has moved to a new location at 203 D’Evereux Drive.