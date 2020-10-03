Adams County Christian School rushes over Brookhaven Academy, 31-20

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian Academy Rebels used their rushing game and defense to earn a 31-20 victory over the Brookhaven Academy on Friday night.

The Rebels ran for 495 yards in the game with Corey Sewell leading the way with three rushing touchdowns on 27 carries with 290 yards. Sewell’s longest rushing touchdown was for 94 yards in the first quarter.

Claven Dunbar and Blake LaPrairie also contributed on the Rebels’ rushing game. Dunbar ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter. LaPrairie ran for 125 yards on eight carries with a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Our running backs were phenomenal tonight,” said Matthew Freeman, ACCS quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. “We have a great offensive line and we were able to run the ball really well in the first half.”

The Rebels’ defense also stepped up in the game against the Cougars. The Rebels kept the Cougars to 213 yards and negative five rushing yards. Connor Aplin had six tackles in the game while Sewell had five tackles. Colin Cauthen and Dunbar had one interception each in the game. Dunbar and Sewell each registered two sacks in the game.

Brookhaven Academy was successful in passing the ball against ACCS. Tyler Fortenberry, Cougars’ quarterback, threw for 218 yards on 19 completions with three passing touchdowns. The longest touchdown pass for Fortenberry was to John Rivers Brown for 50 yards in the third quarter.

“If we have time to throw the ball, then we would beat anyone in the state,” said Ron Rushing, Brookhaven Academy head coach. “Fortenberry is a great quarterback and tonight he did a great job.”

The Cougars had 213 total yards on offense. Brown led the Cougars’ receivers with 73 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Fortenberry was second behind Brown with six completions for 48 yards.

“It was pretty good but my running back John Rivers Brown caught the passes and made a bunch of good moves,” Tyler Fortenberry said. “He pretty much did everything for me and the offensive line was doing pretty good tonight.”

Adams County Christian School (5-2) will travel to St. Aloysius in Vicksburg next Friday.