Ferriday High School shuts out Sicily Island, 50-0

FERRIDAY — Defending 2-2A Louisiana State High School Football champion Ferriday High School Trojans claimed a 50-0 shutout victory over Sicily Island on opening night Friday.

“It feels great,” said Stanley Smith, Ferriday High School head football coach of returning to the field for play. “We didn’t have a packed house but it was a pretty good crowd.”

Smith said his team got off to a slow start with no scoring in the first quarter.

“We didn’t play fast,” Smith said of the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Trojans scored 14 points.

Smith said he tried to give his team a motivational pep talk during the halftime and it appeared to have made a difference.

“We didn’t play with much tempo,” Smith said, “But in the third quarter we were hitting on all cylinders.”

Indeed, the Trojans logged 28 point in the third quarter.

“We came out on top,” Smith said

Standouts for the Trojans on offense in Friday night’s win over Sicily Island include Daminya Milligan, who had six carries for 123 yard and three touchdowns; Jaquarius Davis, who had four carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns; Kobe Johnson, who had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble; Blake Tarver, who had one interception and six tackles; and Elijah White, who had a touchdown reception.

Smith said the Trojans have a lot of work to do before next week’s first district game at Rayville.

“We need to come out and play harder with a little more physicality,” Smith said.