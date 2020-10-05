October 5, 2020

Clara Cross Russell

By Staff Reports

Published 5:56 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Clara “Tido” Cross Russell, 84, of Monterey, LA will be held at Monterey Church of Christ on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Clyde Grammon and Jason Sparks officiating.  Interment will follow at their family cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Clara was born on Thursday, October 1, 1936 in Ferriday, LA, and passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Clara worked as a Registered Nurse at Riverland Medical Center and retired after many, many years. She enjoyed and loved gardening and watching football. Most of all Clara enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mom, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is reunited with the love of her life, John Carroll Russell, Sr.; her parents, Marion and Josephine Cross; sister, Marie Castleberry, brother, Leslie Cross; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Russell; and great-grandson, Chase Gillespie.
She leaves behind her daughter, Juanita Grammon & her husband Arnie; Rebecca Lynne Russell; son, John Carroll Russell, Jr. & his wife Paula; daughter, Martha Phelps & her husband Rusty; sister, Mary Catherine Crum; sister-in-law, Billie Dean Cross; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Grammon, Zachary Grammon & his wife Tamarack, Micah Grammon, Jacob Grammon, Timothy Grammon, Blake Russell & his wife Kristi; Brennen Russell & his wife Shawn, Kristin Russell, Peyton Phelps & his wife Kim, and Walker Phelps; and four great-grandchildren, Terebinth, Rowan, John Thomas, and Ava.
Pallbearers are Zachary Grammon, Blake Russell, Brennen Russell, Micah Grammon, Peyton Phelps, Walker Phelps, and Cade Crum.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Futrell, Rusty Crum, and Vance Cross.
The family will receive friends at Monterey Church of Cross on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

