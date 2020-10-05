Oct. 5, 1947 – Oct. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Private graveside services for John Dewitt Wellborn, 72, of Natchez, MS, who died October 3, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

John was born on October 5, 1947, to Larkin Beal Wellborn and Evelyn Smith Wellborn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Donna Prather Wellborn; two sons, Larkin Curtis Wellborn (and companion, Steven Higgins) and Nathan “Nate” Ray (Jessica) Wellborn; his granddaughter, Rory Grace Wellborn; his sister, Gail Wellborn Basine; and brother, Charles Wellborn.

John was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Humane Society, or other charity of your choice.