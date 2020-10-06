Courthouse records: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Adams County

Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Civil suits:

Estate of Robert M. Anderson.

Estate of Diana M. Taylor.

Conservatorship of Orell B. Cowart.

Timothy Woods et al. v. Shemeca S. Collins et al.

Heirship of Walter Freddie Anderson et al.

Divorces:

Prentiss Green v. Bernadine Green Green.

Marriage license applications:

Christopher David Holley, 36, Fayette to Jennifer Dianne Wilson (McClung), 37, Vidalia, La.

Tyler Cole Cooley, 29, Shreveport, La. to Keely Elizabeth Hope Macloud, 26, Shreveport, La.

Manuel Vera Gonzalez, 36, Vidalia, La. to Deanna Lee Charles, 20, Vidalia, La.

David Alan Parker, 49, Vidalia, La. to Megan Michelle Pahnka Byrnes, 33, Ferriday, La.

Craig Stephen Pardue, 56, Natchez to Janice Faye Bruce, 56, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 24-30

Connie Jean Gamberi, Sandra Lynn Stampley, Sherill Ann Free, being one and the same person as Scheryl Ann Free, and Robert E. Beard to Sherill Ann Free, lot 14 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Lucille L. Wroten to Cortez Moore, lot 4 in Block No. 2 of the Concord Lots.

Randy Morace to TB Property Management, LLC, lots 22, 23, and 24 Bakers Division.

Mortgages:

Sept. 24-30

Shawn McMillan A/K/A Stephen McMillan and Aimee McMillan to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 8 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

William Key Smith II and Erica Farmer Smith to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land commence at a found ¾ inch iron pipe at the southwest corner of lot 23 Ashburn Subdivision.

Abagail M. Washington and Phillip D. Washington to Fidelity Bank, lot 2 of the Williams Lots.

Walter Briggs and Carol Lee Briggs to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land commencing at an iron pin on the Northerly line of Selma Plantation.

TB Property Management, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lots 22, 23, and 24 Bakers Division.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Monday, Oct. 5:

Delta Bank v. Derrah Taylor.

Concordia Bank v. Stanton Scott.

Concordia Bank v. David Moore.

Concordia Bank v. Timothy J. Johnson.

Concordia Bank v. Courtney Shilling.

Concordia Bank v. Kelly Pugh O’Brian.

Concordia Bank v. Earl J. Green.

Concordia Bank v. Reginald Harris.

Concordia Bank v. Daisy Bell Knight.

Concordia Bank v. Valerie R. Moore.

Concordia Bank v. Jasmine Anderson.

Concordia Bank v. Debra B. Watkins.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Rudy Bacon.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Carolyn White.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Varnecia Phipps.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jacob Williams.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Dangelro Tolliver.

Midland Credit Union v. Jimmy Jones.

Midland Credit Union v. Kimberly Anderson.

Franklin Collection Service v. Erica Davis.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Curtis Holder.

Monday, Sept. 28:

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Alicia Berry Kaho.

Concordia Bank v. Jennifer Caston.

Seyfarth Property v. Lamesha Williams.

Latari Bradford v. Aaron Mazique Sr.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Civil suits:

Succession of Mariolyn Victoria Smythe Britt.

Succession of Robert Segrest Britt.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Desrealle Z. Bates A/K/A Desrealle Zamone Alintay Bates..

Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Desrealle Z. Bates A/K/A Desrealle Zamone Alintay Bates.

Succession of Dan M. Renfro.

Shaunta Renee Strauder v. Shronda R. Brooks.

Shaunta Renee Strauder v. Boot Insurance Company.

Shaunta Renee Strauder v. GoAuto Insurance Company.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Shirley Knutzen.

Jennine Wilson v. Nicholas Kennedy.

Jennine Wilson v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Succession of Jennie Patricia Marie Box Valentine.

In Re: Avis Cay Evans. (Life Trust)

In Re: Jesse Orville Evans. (Life Trust)

State of Louisiana v. Cortrell Scott.

Ashley White v. Cortrell Scott.

Curator Fee v. James Robertson.

Evelyn Robertson McGraw v. James Robertson.

Divorces:

Dustin Todd Lancaster v. Mellissa Nugent Lancaster.

Marriage license applications:

Julius Cartrell Taylor III, 30, Vidalia to Samantha Rachelle Pierite, 37, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

James Edward Polle and Randi Roach Poole to Ryan Mason, a 1.95 acre tract portion of lot 14 Honeydew Plantation.

Succession of Edith Middleton LaCroix and Succession of Clyde L. LaCroix Sr. to Scott K. Frye and Teresa R. Frye, a portion of lot 31 of a subdivision of Brookwater Plantation.

Mildred Lancaster Young to Winnie Jones Jordan, lot 3 of a survey of the Otta Lancaster Property.

Edwin C. Martin and Lylian J. Martin to Jacob Dunaway, lot 177 Rokofe River Park.

Brian Keith Donald and Martha Willis Donald to Ruby Sharee Cooks, lot 41 Georgetowne Subdivision.

Charles Richard Hinton and Joanna Moore Hinton to Hazel’s Hideaway , LLC, a 0.71 acre tract designated as Tract I, portion of Judson Bender Subdivision.

William Rufus Estis and Brenda Kelly Estis to Jason Glyn Tyson, lots 10D and 11D of Jamar W. Adcock Resubdivision.

Chris Cooksey and Allison Cooksey to Mike Warren and Marsha Warren, lots 18 and 19 Minorca River Lots.

Mortgages:

Cassandra Darlene Lynch to Quicken Loans, LLC, all of lot 9 and the easterly one-half of lot 10, Block No. 44 Bingham Addition.

Ryan Mason to USAA Federal Savings Bank, a 1.95 acre tract portion of lot 14 Honeydew Plantation.

James E. Poole and Randi R. Poole to Delta Bank, 1.54 acres, more or less, lot 15 Cocodrie Bend Subdivision.

Scott K. Frye and Teresa R. Frye to Home Bank, a portion of lot 31 of a subdivision of Brookwater Plantation.

Ruby Sharee Cooks to Mortgage Financial Services, LLC, lot 41 Georgetowne Subdivision.

William J. Richardson Jr. to Fidelity Bank, lot 7 Southwind Subdivision.

Joseph Reed Merrill to GMFS, LLC, lot 29A Taconey Subdivision.

Yelverton Properties, LLC to Trustmark National Bank, lot 67 Second Lattimore Acres.