Crime reports: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 20, 10 Rand Road, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $800.

Joseph Christopher Proby, 52, 9 Old Providence Road, on a charge of false pretenses. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Friday

Jason Hart, 37, 2037 Brumfield Road, Summit, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Fined $718.

Fredrick Keithshon Redden, 28, 36 South Circle St., on a charge of aggravated assault/two counts and malicious mischief. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on North Union Street.

False Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Aldrich Street.

Dog problem on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on George F. West Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Child abuse on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Shots fired on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Edgin Street.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

Theft on Ram Circle.

Welfare check on Miller Street.

Reports — Sunday

Dog problem on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Prowler on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Loud noise on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on North Pearl Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on College Street.

Alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Identity theft on Old Washington Road.

Threats on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on D’Evereux Drive.

Missing person on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Juvenile problem on Greystone Place.

Traffic stop on Col John Pitchford Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Domestic disturbance on Minor Street.

Unwanted subject on South Canal Street.

Suspicious activity on East Woodlawn Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Amilynn Marie Arceneaux, 33, 17 Fieldview Drive, on a charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $500.

Burlyn Lee McLemore, 34, 100 Lost Creek Road, on a charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $500.

Don Albert Barnes, 45, 1002 North Union St., on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Kimberly Denise Grayson, 28, 12 Artman Road, on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Lexus Scott, on a charge of contempt of court. Released on a bond of $200.

Williesia Williams, 28, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm/two counts. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

William Nolan Harper Jr., 30, 6374 MS 33 South, on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Red Loop Road.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Petit larceny on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Warrant on State Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Warrant on Airport Road.

Accident on Wyatt Road.

Welfare check on U.S. 84.

Threats on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Civil matter on Lagrange Road.

False alarm on Benbrook Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Traceway Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Simple assault on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Oakridge Road.

Snake call on Farr Road.

Simple assault on State Street.

Simple assault on Liberty Road.

Theft on Emerald Mound Road.

Unwanted subject on Benjamin Road.

Reckless driving on Beacon Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Lincoln Heights Road.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on Marshall Road.

Loose livestock on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.

Suspicious activity on Country Square Road.

Domestic disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Maxx Harstad, 21, 607 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on a charge of theft/two counts. Bond set at $12,000.

Arrests — Sunday

Fred Rodrigo Patrick Jr., 18, 141 Diane Drive, Clayton, on a charge of flight from an officer, reckless operation and resisting an officer. Bond set at $3,050.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Gillespie Street.

Medical call on Galloway Street.

Accident on Third Street.

Complaint on Weaver Street.

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Murray Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Fire on Moose Lodge Road.

Medical call on Abraham Road.

Medical call on Dandridge Street.

Complaint on Garden Drive.

Reckless driving on Seventh Street.

Medical call on U.S. 425.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Medical call on Maple Street.

Traffic attachment on LA 65.

Complaint on Apple Street.

Complaint on Lee Street.

Medical emergency on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Mack Moore Road.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Complaint on Maple Bend Circle.

Breaking and entering on Walnut Street.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Loomis Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Automobile accident on LA 565.

Complaint on Shady Lane.

Dog attack on Lee Street.

Complaint on Tennessee Avenue.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Alarms on U.S 84.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Sixth Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Ron Road.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Maple Bend Circle.

Medical call on LA 568.

Complaint on Minorca Road.

Fire on Ferriday Drive.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Fire on Apple Street.

Complaint on Southside Drive.

Medical call on LA 909.

Intoxicated person on Virginia Avenue.

Complaint on LA 425.

Peeping Tom on Azalea Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.