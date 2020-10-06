Trinity Medical will be welcome addition to area

Years of work are about to pay off for the Concordia Parish community when Riverland Medical Center moves into a new 61,000 square foot medical facility and becomes Trinity Medical.

Every community needs a great medical facility to serve the residents’ medical needs and that is just what Concordia Parish will get when Trinity Medical opens later this year.

The work is mostly complete and inspectors are doing the final walk throughs to ensure everything is up to standards.

The anticipated move-in date is sometime in December, officials said.

The old Riverland Medical Center is 57 years old and outdated, parish officials have said, and working through federal sources such as the United States Department of Agriculture to acquire funding, the dream of building the new $36 million facility became a reality when ground was broken in March 2019.

Not only will the hospital meet the medical needs of residents, it also will be an asset to the local economy, local leaders said, as restaurants and pharmacies will likely be drawn to the area.

Congratulations, Concordia Parish, on making the Trinity Medical facility become a reality.

We look forward to the facility opening soon and bringing with it all the promise it holds for the community.