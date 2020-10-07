ACCS cancels school on Friday due to threat of Hurricane Delta
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School canceled school on Friday due to the anticipated effects of Hurricane Delta moving through the area.
ACCS made the announcement that school is canceled Friday via social media. Hurricane Delta is predicted to make landfall and move through the Miss-Lou on Friday with a 70% chance of rain forecast.
ACCS plans to reopen school on Monday.
Sandbags available for Adams County residents
Adams County is expecting severe weather relating to Hurricane Delta, and Adams County Emergency Management officials are making self-filled sandbags... read more