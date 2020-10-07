October 7, 2020

  • 82°

Sandbags available for Adams County residents

By Staff Reports

Published 9:03 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Adams County is expecting severe weather relating to Hurricane Delta, and Adams County Emergency Management officials are making self-filled sandbags available to residents at the following locations:

County Residents: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Foster Mound Volunteer Fire Department: 228 Foster Mound Road

* Adams County Maintenance Shop: 35 Marjaco Road

* Adams County Barn: 1208 Liberty Road

City Residents: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

* City of Natchez Public Works Department: 233 1⁄2 Devereaux Drive, enter on Old Washington Road.

You must bring your own shovel for all locations. No shovels will be provided for usage.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Sandbags available for Adams County residents

News

Man plans to form ‘minuteman’ group

News

County OKs study for new jail, justice court facility

News

Officials talk disbanding recreation commission board

COVID-19

Natchez brother and sister die of COVID-19 over weekend

Natchez High sports

Natchez vs. Laurel football game moved to Thursday instead of Friday over weather concerns

News

Company that owns Natchez Mall movie theater suspending all operations

News

Scenes for psychological thriller filmed in local coffee shop

News

The Dart: Veteran enjoys family life in Natchez

News

Natchez bluff bustling with activity Saturday — cancer walk, bikers’ weekend and more

News

Annual Cathedral fundraiser to be live-streamed on Oct. 10

News

Sunday Focus: New hospital in parish nearing completion

News

Week 7 scores: Live high school football scores

Business

Business owner pays bill for sidewalk

Business

Natchez Chevy, Nissan dealerships get new owner

COVID-19

Vidalia High cancels first two football games after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

High on the hog: Couple plans to reopen popular barbecue restaurant

COVID-19

Adams County school COVID-19 numbers remain same; schools not required to report

News

Pets of The Week

News

Natchez, Adams County sign off on hiring lobbying firm

News

Governor lets statewide mask mandate expire

News

Natchez Democrat publisher resigns to care for ailing family member

News

Natchez school officials approve high school plan, set dates for bids

News

Your Take: Neighbors’ goats