Hurricane Delta may bring strong winds, heavy rain to area

NATCHEZ — Hurricane Delta is projected to make landfall Friday on a path through many areas in Mississippi and Louisiana that are still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The Jackson National Weather on Thursday said Delta was a Category 3 Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico moving northwestward toward the Louisiana and Texas coast.

Adams County and Concordia Parish may experience tropical storm conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall and possible tornadoes.

“We’re looking to be on the bad side of the hurricane,” said Robert Bradford, Adams County Emergency Management director.

Bradford said tropical force winds could begin approximately noon Friday and the most severe conditions are expected between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We will know more once the storm makes landfall,” Bradford said. “With the storm happening in the middle of the night like this, it’s important to have a plan. Have a weather radio on or have access to an information source where you can receive weather alerts. Have your cell-phone charged up. We are anticipating downed trees and power outages, so make sure you have enough supplies for at least two days.”

Bradford said if needed, a shelter would be opened at the Adams County Safe Room powered by American Red Cross.

Bradford said COVID-19 testing would be required for use of the shelter.

Bradford said sandbags are available to Adams County residents between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at the Foster Mound Volunteer Fire Department, 228 Foster Mound Road; the Adams County Maintenance Shop, 35 Majorca Road; and the Adams County Barn, 1208 Liberty Road.

City of Natchez residents may obtain sandbags between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Natchez Public Works Department: 233 1⁄2 Devereaux Drive, enter on Old Washington Road. Recipients of the sandbags must bring their own shovel for all locations.

Storm damages can be reported online at adamscountyms.net.

Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said sandbags would be available to Concordia Parish residents at the River Correctional Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday.

On Thursday, the Natchez and Vidalia Mayors and Board of Aldermen and Adams County Board of Supervisors passed emergency proclamations allowing officials to receive assistance for possible storm damages from federal and state resources. Craft said work crews and electric crews would be on standby to repair damaged power lines.

“All we have to do is make a phone call and they will be in route to help us. We’ve reserved rooms for them to stay here for as long as it takes to have electricity restored to all of our customers,” he said.

Craft said residents should secure any flags, trampolines, furniture or outdoor decorations they have and gas up vehicles and shop for supplies as far ahead of the storm as possible.

“If you have a need, first call the Police Department at 318-336-5254. Report any kind of outage to them first so they can contact the appropriate department and make sure you are taken care of. If you have a downed power line in your yard, do not go near it,” Craft said. “Keep your pets, your children and yourself safe.”