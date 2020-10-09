Aug. 1, 1956 – Oct. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Debra Marie Martin, 64, of Natchez, who died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2012 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This will be a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Debra was born August 1, 1956 in Gloster, MS, the daughter of Doretha Reid Martin and Demas Martin, Jr. After graduating from high school, she attended nursing school. She was previously employed with Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital and Adams County Nursing Home. Ms Martin was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. Debra enjoyed reading, spending time with family, and texting inspirational messages.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Jadarius Davis.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter Custina Shree Granger and companion Oliver McMorris III; son Harry “Woody” Martin Jr. (Wanda); brother Michael Ray Martin; sisters Janice Martin Lowery (Rev. Daniel) and Judy Martin Davis; grandchildren Taraus J. Granger Jones (Kenny), Brian Christopher Granger, Adria Michelle Granger, Haylee Martin; great grandchildren Jayvion Granger, Tylan Granger, Kyler Granger, Gracynn Granger and other relatives and friends.

