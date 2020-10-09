Local school reports case of student with positive COVID-19 test

NATCHEZ — Another student at Cathedral School has tested positive with COVID-19, school officials said Friday.

“We are still below five students testing positive and we’re up by one new case,” Cathedral principal Norm Yvon said. “We continue to follow our policy to keep everyone healthy.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports between 1 and 5 students or staff members at the school have tested positive since the start of the school year. Exact numbers are not provided to protect the identity of individuals when there are only a few cases, Yvon said.

In a letter to parents Thursday, school officials said Cathedral was notified of a student testing positive on Oct. 8.

School officials said all COVID-19 positive students or staff and students who have had direct exposure to a COVID-19 positive student or staff member are quarantined at home.

Hand washing, disinfecting and mask wearing are also precautionary measures the school is taking to protect all students, faculty and staff, school officials said.

To avoid the community spread of COVID-19, school officials urge everyone to regularly wash hands and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose; pay attention to any symptoms of fever, coughing, and shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea; and keep your student at home if they are experiencing any of the symptoms listed and have a fever of 100.4 degrees.