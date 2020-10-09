Richard Lee Buck Jr.

Aug. 30, 1999 – Oct. 2, 2020

Funeral services for Richard Lee Buck, 21, of Natchez, who died October 2, 2020, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at Community Chapel Church with Pastor Robert Wallis officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove AME Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Richard was born August 30, 1999 to the Late Regeina Bernard Johnson and Richard Lee Buck, Sr. in Natchez, MS.

Survivors include his father Richard Buck Sr., one brother of Natchez, LaDarrius Bernard, 12 brothers and sisters of Minnesota, grandparents Mary (Leo) Tucker, Audrey ( Calvin) Hall, Richard ( Barbara) Alexander, and Beloved church family.