Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

NATCHEZ — Hurricane Delta has caused widespread damage including fallen trees and power outages reported throughout Adams County and surrounding areas.

Entergy’s website shows more than 5,000 customers in Adams County are without power as of early Saturday morning with between 1,000 and 5,000 customers without power in surrounding counties.

Widespread power outages blanket all of Southwest Mississippi and in most of Louisiana.

Several fallen trees have also been reported in Natchez and Adams County throughout the night Friday and early Saturday morning.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, Natchez Community Liaison Brian Marvel said trees and power lines were down in several areas including the 800 block of U.S. 61 North, Power Street, Hobo Fork Road, Hutchins Landing Road, West Stiers Lane, Morgantown and Seal roads, Northgate Road, upper Kingston Road and Clifford Road.

Emergency officials advised anyone who sees a power line or trees blocking roadways to call 911 and do not go near fallen power lines.

WLBT News tweeted a tree fell on top of a news car in Natchez during their storm coverage after midnight Saturday.

A tree fell on one of our WLBT news cars tonight during storm coverage. Luckily, no one was harmed, but make sure you do not take these storms lightly. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DBXkRGNNTa — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) October 10, 2020



Also during the night, emergency response teams rushed to Cedarhurst Apartments in Natchez where a tree fell on the building, WLBT reports.

In a weather briefing Friday at Natchez City Hall, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford and Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson advised residents to avoid any unnecessary travel during the storm.

“If you don’t have to be out there tonight, don’t be out there,” Gibson said. “We need the roads clear for our emergency personnel and also it could be dangerous at night when you might just come across a power line that has fallen, a tree that is down or you might just have a tree fall on you.”

For anyone who is displaced by Hurricane Delta, an emergency shelter powered by American Red Cross is set up at the Adams County Safe Room and the Steckler Multi-Purpose Building next door.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be required of anyone entering the shelter, Bradford said.

For all emergent needs from lack of shelter to blocked roads, do not hesitate to call 911, officials said.