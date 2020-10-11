Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

NATCHEZ — Thousands of Southwest Mississippi residents are without electric power today and many are expected to be without power for several days as a result of Hurricane Delta which came through the area on Friday and Saturday.

The storm took out trees, tree limbs and power lines as it moved through the area and electric companies are still working to resolve power outages after Hurricane Delta.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, approximately 1,500 Entergy customers and some 3,500 or 61% of Southwest Electric’s customers in Adams County were still without power according to the respective companies’ websites.

Entergy’s website shows power outages scattered in different parts of Natchez and on U.S. 61 North in Washington.

Officials of Southwest Electric announced on their social media page Sunday morning that they have 17,643 meters without power within their service area, which includes 25,000 meters in nine counties in Southwest Mississippi.

“Crews from Coast Electric Power Association, Dixie Electric Power Association and East Mississippi Electric Power Association have arrived and are working alongside our crews,” Southwest officials announced on social media Sunday. “… We have 17,643 meters without power. We have not seen outage numbers like this since Katrina. This is going to take several days.”