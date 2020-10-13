October 13, 2020

  • 70°

Calvin Beau Hayes

By Staff Reports

Published 10:42 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

May 1, 1960 – Oct. 8, 2020

Calvin Beau Hayes, 60, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baptist Springhill in North Little Rock. He was born May 1, 1960 in Natchez, Mississippi to the late Harry Matthews and Margarette Stampley McGuire. Calvin served in the United States Air Force. On May 14, 1982, he married Mahala Hocter in Alexandria, Louisiana.  Following his military career, he attended UALR where he was majoring in Math. In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by a brother, O’Neal Hayes.

He is survived by his wife, Mahala of Jacksonville; children, Cartrell McCoy of Jacksonville, Contraversy “CJ” and his wife, Jessica Hayes of Jacksonville, Carl LeePow of Texas, Crushawn and his wife, Melika Hayes of Jacksonville, Tyrik Campbell of Jacksonville, Calvin and his spouse, Gerard Hayes of Saginaw, Michigan, Tequila and her husband, Ray Nichols-Ragland of Jacksonville, Trenika McCoy of Jacksonville; eighteen grandchildren; siblings, Gary Hayes of Atlanta, Georgia, Carl Hayes of Natchez, Mississippi, Carolyn and her husband, Chris Roddy of Fayette, Mississippi and Shawanda and her husband, Kenny Robinson of Natchez, Mississippi, Henry and his wife Marie Woods of Natchez, Mississippi; aunt, Ruby Bibbins of Natchez, Mississippi; two uncles, Lee Melvin Stampley and James Wiley Stampley; his favorite niece, LaShunda Isom and her daughter, HeavenLee Lynn Isom.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home with Lance Montalbano officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out

News

Natchez stores among thousands to lose power during Hurricane Delta

News

In recovery phase of Hurricane Delta officials urge patience

News

Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

News

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2020 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

News

Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

News

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm

News

Crowd offers support for parish superintendent, wants answers from school board

News

Local school reports case of student with positive COVID-19 test

News

Natchez doctor reaches robotics surgery milestone

News

Mayor’s new SUV unveiled at parade Saturday

News

Hurricane Delta may bring strong winds, heavy rain to area

News

Supervisors approve port budget on split vote

News

Week 9 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Vidalia declares emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

News

Your Take: Bygone era

News

Pets of The Week

News

2 face felony child abuse charges

BREAKING NEWS

ACCS cancels school on Friday due to threat of Hurricane Delta

News

Sandbags available for Adams County residents