October 13, 2020

  • 79°
Natchez has begun the process of selling the Margaret Martin building to the owners of Dunleith. (File photo/The Natchez Democrat)

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — City of Natchez officials are preparing to sell Margaret Martin Performing Arts Center to the owners of Dunleith Historic Inn.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced in a Tuesday regularly scheduled meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen that Natchez resident Mike Blattner and his business partners with the J Collection, a New Orleans-based hotel group that purchased Dunleith in November, would also purchase the historic building on Homochitto Street.

The city agreed to begin the process of selling the property by declaring the property surplus, meaning that it is not used for municipal purposes and does not house city functions. The measure was approved by a vote of 5-1 with Alderman Billie Joe Frazier voting “nay.”

Gibson said the facility’s lone tenant — the Natchez Festival of Music has vacated the building and is no longer leasing it.

“The festival of music should be commended for the hundreds of thousands in private dollars that they’ve raised to keep that facility going,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the J Collection agreed to a cash sale for the property and has proven financial means to complete the building according to historical guidelines.

“Not only do we have a buyer but we have a buyer with the financial means to restore it and make viable again to this city,” Gibson said.

The group owns some 15 hotels, including several in New Orleans and Nottoway Plantation Bed and Breakfast in White Castle, Louisiana.

Blattner said the group would invest upwards of $5 million to renovate and restore the property and use it as an extension of the services that will be offered at Dunleith, which would house a restaurant, event space and hotel rooms.

“The intent is to make it a multipurpose building, with conference rooms, spa and hotel rooms,” Blattner said.

Through a partnership with movie producers Tate Taylor and John Norris, Blattner said the group also plans open a theatrical school at Margaret Martin.

Officials said the building would revert back to city ownership if the company were not successful in their plans for the facility.

Purchase agreements were not finalized during Tuesday’s meeting.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

News

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

News

Former justice court judge Patricia Dunmore remembered for compassion, wit

News

Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

News

Power restored to all Entergy customers in Natchez; 1,755 Southwest Electric customers still without power

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out

News

Natchez stores among thousands to lose power during Hurricane Delta

News

In recovery phase of Hurricane Delta officials urge patience

News

Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

News

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2020 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

News

Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

News

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm

News

Crowd offers support for parish superintendent, wants answers from school board

News

Local school reports case of student with positive COVID-19 test

News

Natchez doctor reaches robotics surgery milestone

News

Mayor’s new SUV unveiled at parade Saturday

News

Hurricane Delta may bring strong winds, heavy rain to area

News

Supervisors approve port budget on split vote

News

Week 9 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Vidalia declares emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta