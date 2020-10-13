Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 2-8:

Nicholas Hawkins charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travis Parker charged with burglary of cars, commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lorenzo Green charged with burglary of cars, commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 2-8:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 7:

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, pleaded guilty with non-adjudicate petition to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.

Joseph Christopher Proby, 52, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Fine set at $448.75. Restitution set at $121.36.

Joseph Christopher Proby, 52, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Fine set at $448.74. Restitution set at $102.00.

Fredrick Keithshon Redden, 28, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 17 days with 10 days suspended. Served seven days in jail. Pay $100.00 in restitution.

Malcolm Arnell Hawkins, 41, found not guilty after trial of simple assault.

Jason Lorenzo Fulton, 41, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $129.43.

Jason Lorenzo Fulton, 41, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files.

Patrick Todd Mitchell, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. No contact with Michael Johnson. Fine set at $748.75.

Christopher Lee Dick, 57, charged with DUI – Refusal to Submit to Test. Case remanded to files.

Samantha Kristine Tullos, 30, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $567.50.

Tennessee Harrison, 68, pleaded guilty to amended charge of simple assault. Sentenced to 90 suspended for one year pending good behavior. No contact with George Williams. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Oct. 6:

Yenti Yarnell Hunt, 30, charged with cyberstalking. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ed McCraney, 71, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (charge changed from stalking to disturbing the peace of another person). Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Sept. 29:

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell, 23, pleaded guilty to felony illegal possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Credit given for two days time served. Fine set at $523.75.

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell, 23, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: noise ordinance. Fine set at $353.50. Also: felony reduced to misdemeanor for illegal possession a controlled substance. Fine set at $773.25.

Emily Erena Dionisio, 52, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Marcus Montrell Dionisio, 31, pleaded guilty to trespassing after Notice of Non-permission. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $648.75.

Edrina Faye Fairchild, 45, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit for two days time served. Banned from property of Eddie Walker. No contact with Eddie Walker. Fine set at $748.75.

Edrina Faye Fairchild, 45, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Earlvin Felton, 53, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Fine set at $848.75.

Anna L. Martin, 30, pleaded guilty to eight counts of false pretenses. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Total for all fines and restitution set at $5,329.75.

Bill Hunt Calvin III, 19, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Fine set at $523.75.

Tashekia Annette Carter, 36, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files for six months. No contact with Shirley Price.

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 50, found guilty after trail on three charges – failed to appear – of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Count 1 – City Limits. Sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count. Defendant is banned from all locations. Count 1 — Fine set at $798.75 plus restitution. Counts 2 and 3 — Fine set at $798.75.

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 50, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Case remanded to files.

Joshua Hill, 27, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Tyrone Darnell Jackson, 20, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case dismissed.