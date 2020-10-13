Lady Tigers fall to Lady Apaches in championship opener

MINDEN, La. — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers entered the championship round of the 2020 MAIS Class 2A State Tournament on a roll. Apparently, someone did not tell that to the Glenbrook School Lady Apaches.

Thanks to some early offense and the solid pitching of Hannah Mosley, Glenbrook defeated Centreville Academy 7-2 last Wednesday night to take a 1-0 series lead and is now just one win away from taking a second consecutive state championship.

Still (no first name given) drove in two runs with a groundout in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Emma Earnhardt led the Lady Apaches at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Earnhardt singled in two runs in the bottom of the second inning and singled in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Reese Hanson doubled and drove in a run for Glenbrook, the South No. 3 seed which had to advance get through the losers’ bracket after a first-round loss to Newton County Academy on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Lady Apaches scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth for a commanding 7-0 advantage.

As for the South No. 1 seed Centreville, they were for the most part held in check by the brilliant pitching of Mosley, who pitched five scoreless innings before the Lady Tigers finally plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Emilea Roberts went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, and one run scored. Emily Hall scored the other run for the Lady Tigers. Lana Dalton went 2-for-2 and Savannah Hailey had a double. Amanda Newman was 1-for-3.

Mosley went the distance and allowed two runs, none earned, on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dalton allowed seven runs, all of them earned, on four hits with seven walks and two strikeouts.

Centreville hosted Glenbrook for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers must win both games to claim the state title.