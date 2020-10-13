Feb. 14, 1954 – Oct. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Committal services for Patricia Ann Fleming Dunmore, 66, of Natchez, who died Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Windy Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Robert Cade officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Patricia was born Feb. 14, 1954, the daughter of Mary Marie Washington Fleming and Clarence Fleming Sr. She was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and furthered her education; receiving her Juris Doctorate degree from University of Mississippi. Judge Dunmore is a retired Attorney and Justice Court Judge. She is a member of the Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center where she was an ordained minister and founder of Proud Choices Ministry. Ms. Dunmore is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, the Adams County Bar Association, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the NAACP and the Magnolia Bar Association. Pat enjoyed working with the youth, watching football, reading, playing chess and praying.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter Erica L. Dunmore; one brother Clarence Fleming, Jr.; one sister Vivian L. Barnes (Roderick); grandchildren Kaliyah Dunmore, Anthony Butler, Zalika Rannkin, Warren Rankin, Jr. and Jase Myles and other relatives and friends.

