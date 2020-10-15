Oct. 27, 1927 – Oct. 5, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mrs. Alzenia King, 92, of Ferriday, will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Concordia Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Lewis officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Nanzle King at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mrs. King was born in Natchez, daughter of Robert Shinard and Gertrude Turner and died at Merit Health Natchez. She was a long-time member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church where she served faithfully on the Usher Board and the Mother’s Board.

She is survived by one son, Tommy Cooper and his wife, Linda of Rialta, CA; four daughters, Juanita Nellon of Ferriday; Marilyn Williams and her husband, Riley of Clayton, LA; Almedia Brooks of Melborne, FL and Catherine Anderson of Bakersfield, CA. In addition to nineteen grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

