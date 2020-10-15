Feb. 9, 1939 – Oct. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Augusta McNeil Latham, 81, of Natchez, who died October 10, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Walter Sago, officiating.

Burial will follow at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery, under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.