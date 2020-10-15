October 15, 2020

  • 68°

Augusta McNeil Latham

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Feb. 9, 1939 – Oct. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Augusta McNeil Latham, 81, of Natchez, who died October 10, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Walter Sago, officiating.

Burial will follow at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery, under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Plenty of fun events planned around Natchez Balloon Festival

News

Natchez Balloon Festival is ready to fly

News

250 Southwest Electric customers still without electricity in Adams County

News

City of Natchez offers remote workers $6K incentives

News

Balloon fest starts Friday

News

More than 600 Southwest Electric customers in Adams County still without service Wednesday

News

Dunleith work progressing; opening date still uncertain

News

Balloons get ready for weekend festival

News

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

News

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

News

Former justice court judge Patricia Dunmore remembered for compassion, wit

News

Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

News

Power restored to all Entergy customers in Natchez; 1,755 Southwest Electric customers still without power

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out

News

Natchez stores among thousands to lose power during Hurricane Delta

News

In recovery phase of Hurricane Delta officials urge patience

News

Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

News

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2020 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

News

Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

News

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm