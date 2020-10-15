LORMAN — Mrs. Ruby Mae Johnson passed away at her Lorman, MS residence Saturday, October 10, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Hiddon church cemetery, 10139 McNair Road, Roxie, MS. Pastor Charles Butler will officiate.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday at Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service, 5087 US 61 South, Port Gibson, MS.

Collins Funeral Home, Jackson, MS is handling arrangements.