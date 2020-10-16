October 16, 2020

  • 63°

Neil Stewart Taylor

By Staff Reports

Published 10:44 am Friday, October 16, 2020

Oct. 17, 1969 – Oct. 14, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mr. Neil Stewart Taylor, 50, of Vidalia, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bishop Derwood Perkins and Rev. Tim Vanier officiating.  Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Young’s of Ferriday.

Neil was born on Friday, October 17, 1969 in Natchez and passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge following a brief illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia a graduate of Vidalia High School. Immediately following graduation Neil enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was a Radar Specialist.  Neil was the owner of Drug and Alcohol Detection Solutions, Bossier City, and a Certified Sleep Tech.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Scott Taylor; maternal grandparents, Stewart and Myrtle Holland; and paternal grandparents, John and Frankie Scott Taylor.

Survivors include his mother, Mother Betty Holland Taylor of Vidalia; two daughters, Courtney Taylor Shilling of Natchez and Haley Brooke Taylor of Vidalia; two grandsons, Bradley and Mason Shilling; brother, Brad and wife Scottye Taylor of Natchez; niece, Morgan Taylor; nephew, Lee Taylor; cousin, Julie and Miles Tiegs of Gainesville, GA; aunt, Margaret Shirley Smith and husband James Smith of Natchez; uncle, Marvin Taylor of Summit, MS. Also surviving are numerous cousins and relatives.

Pallbearers include: Lee Scott Taylor, Lloyd Howington, Bill Massey, Miles Tiegs, Brain Allred, and Chris Cothren.

Visitation will be at Young’s in Ferriday from 12 p.m. to service time 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Plenty of fun events planned around Natchez Balloon Festival

News

Natchez Balloon Festival is ready to fly

News

250 Southwest Electric customers still without electricity in Adams County

News

City of Natchez offers remote workers $6K incentives

News

Balloon fest starts Friday

News

More than 600 Southwest Electric customers in Adams County still without service Wednesday

News

Dunleith work progressing; opening date still uncertain

News

Balloons get ready for weekend festival

News

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

News

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

News

Former justice court judge Patricia Dunmore remembered for compassion, wit

News

Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

News

Power restored to all Entergy customers in Natchez; 1,755 Southwest Electric customers still without power

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out

News

Natchez stores among thousands to lose power during Hurricane Delta

News

In recovery phase of Hurricane Delta officials urge patience

News

Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

News

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2020 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

News

Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

News

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm