Beautiful day Saturday for balloon fest, but winds too strong for morning flight

By Scott Hawkins

Published 9:21 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

NATCHEZ —Balloons inflated behind the Natchez Mall on Saturday morning but despite clear blue skies and balmy 55 degree temperatures the wind was too strong for flying.

 

Never fear, the 35th annual Natchez Balloon Festival has plenty of other events taking place Saturday and Sunday along the bluff and throughout downtown and other parts of Natchez.

 

Some of Saturday’s events include an earth-themed event in partnership with the Grand Hotel and the Natchez Farmer’s Market until noon behind the Grand.

 

The Manor will hold a larger outdoor event with NRrythhm Band from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Emerson Hill from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. DJ Shelly will perform at the Franklin Street Bar from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday. All patrons will be screened with a temperature check upon entrance and required to socially distance as much as possible.

 

A free concert Saturday at the gazebo on the bluff will feature a group of musicians organized by Chris Jackson and Benji Sonders, starting at 11 a.m. with Rabbitt Hatt followed by Cross Street from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Scratch from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Backroads from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. YZ Ealy & Friends.

 

Balloon pilots will regroup Saturday afternoon to discuss conditions and consider whether afternoon flights are possible.

Sign up for text alerts at natchezdemocrat.com to find out when balloons are flying.

 

