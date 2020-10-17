Dunleith on verge of being better than ever

Like with virtually everything else, COVID-19 has thrown a kink in the plans to reopen Dunleith Historic Inn, one of Natchez’s most famous historic houses.

The group of investors who purchased Dunleith last November had originally hoped to have it open by last Christmas.

Once restoration work began, however, one thing led to another and then COVID-19 hit and further delayed plans, according to Mike Blattner, one of the principal owners of Dunleith, who updated Natchez Rotary Club members last week.

Blattner said owners are now hoping to have Dunleith open by the end of the year but would not commit to a specific date, saying the owners want to get it right before they open.

That is commendable and Blattner along with the other principal owners, Randy Waesche and Joe Jaeger, all have records of excellence.

Jaeger is the principal owner of the J Collection, one the largest owners of downtown hotels in New Orleans, and Dunleith is sure to be another jewel in the crown of his business.

In addition, the owners are planning to purchase the Margaret Martin building which is located next to Dunleith and restore that building with a spa, an auditorium, educational facilities open to the community and possibly some extra guest rooms.

We cannot think of a better owner for the Margaret Martin building and hope the sale goes through.

Meanwhile, we anxiously await completion of work to Dunleith and its eventual reopening and rehiring of some 50 former employees.

We are sure the results will be worth the wait.