Crime reports: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Candi Gray, 18, 24 Grant St., on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Destiny Sudduth, 27, 1006 ½ Martins Lane, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Tommy Jones, 52, homeless, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Brittany Jackson, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Javarrea Jones, 29, 108 Natchez St., on a charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Blarrington Ashley, 50, 1417 Watkins St., on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $1,647.50

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Disturbance on East Stiers Lane.

Breaking and entering on Marin Avenue.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on East Oak Street.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Pilgrim Road.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Eastwood Road.

False alarm on Roselawn Drive.

Dog problem on MacIntyre Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Daisy Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Fraud on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on D’Evereux Drive.

Trespassing on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare check on Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Lamar Street.

Juvenile problem on Seargent Henry Brown Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on East Franklin Street.

Welfare check on South Canal Street.

Hit and run on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on McIntyre Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Aldrich Street.

Juvenile problem on Forth Street.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on North Shields Lane.

Juvenile problem on Silver Street.

Suspicious activity on South Union Street.

Domestic disturbance on Seargent Henry Brown Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Breaking and entering on Natchez Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on High Street.

Traffic stop on Natchez Street.

Theft on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Snake call on Briarwood Road.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on Winola Drive.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Wood Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Old Metcalfe Lane.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Chae Lee Coles, 27, 1234 Watkins St., on a charge of simple assault by fear. Bond set at $500.

Brittany Lashae Jackson, 29, 1C Tuccio Drive, on a charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Sunday

Julius Andre Taylor, 50, 1117 Magnolia Ave., on a charge of disturbing the peace. Released on a bond of $500.

Reports — Tuesday

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Monday

Theft on James Brown Avenue.

Loose livestock on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Eastmoor Road.

Traffic stop on Fenwick Road.

False alarm on Seales Road.

Traffic stop on Fostermound Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on James Brown Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.

Alarm on Rushing Street.

Loose livestock on Cranfield Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Civil matter on Tanglewood Road.

Petit larceny on Cloverdale Drive.

Warrant on Nancy Court.

Juvenile problem on Lagrange Road.

Loud noise on Lotus Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Christine Jackson, 22, 3560 Ray St., Jackson, on a charge of resisting with false information and misrepresentation during booking. No bond set.

Stewart Kelly, 28, 2030 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Theotis Cummings, 34, 585 Black Bayou Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Calvin Washington, 36, 2266 LA 566, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $8,494.95.

Rico White, 21, 216 Washington Heights Road, on charge of criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property and a bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $2,750.

Williams Charles Passman, 66, 200 Bayou View Lane, Monterey, on a charge of driving while intoxicated and careless operation. Bond set at $1,985.

Arrests — Friday

Michael Laprairie, 38, 171 Belle Grove Circle, on a charge of simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Dandrell Holmes, 32, 419 Georgia Ave., on a charge of simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Reports — Monday

Loose horses on Rabb Road.

Alarms on Vidalia Drive.

Alarms on Archer Road.

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Complaint on North Grove Circle.

Complaint on Black Bayou Road.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Traffic attachment on LA 65.

Alarms on Plum Street.

Complaint on North Grove Circle.

Medical call on Crescent Drive.

Loose livestock on LA 566.

Breaking and entering on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on LA 569.

Nuisance animals on Minorca Road.

Suspicious person on LA 569

Medical call on Lake Drive.

Medical call on Stone Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Clark Drive.

Fight on Main Street.

Complaint on Robert Lewis Drive.

Medical call on Clinton Street.

Shots fired on Utah Street.

Medical call on Rabb Road.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call on Apple Street.

Loose horses on Robert Lewis Drive.

Complaint on LA 566.

Theft on Moose Lodge Road.

Complaint on Morris Road.

Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Nicholas Lee Hawkins, 38, 601 Winter St., Jackson, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Annie D. Franklin, 34, 129 Morris Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $300.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.