Courthouse records: Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Adams County

Oct. 9-15

Civil suits:

Estate of Althea J. McAllister.

Estate of Claude Pintard Jr.

Estate of James George Logan Jr.

Divorces:

Deidra Anne Rollins and Reginald Fred Gamberi. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Morgan Butler v. William Van Staggs.

Marriage license applications:

James Auther Williams, 80, Natchez to Terrilos Chantay Williams, 55, Natchez.

Windell Lawrence Weeden, 66, Natchez to Stephan Laurence Cook, 55, Natchez.

Kwan Rasha Reynolds 29, Denham Springs, La. to Jerica Shantel Owens, 30, Denham Springs, La.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 8-13

Mary C. Brumfield to Jamekia Lashell Thomas and Mario Hartwell, lot 62 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Jonathan D. Magee and Cynthia D. Magee to Amesha L. Green, lot 14 Westover Heights Subdivision, First Development.

Bruce Lewis to Louise Rowland, lot 22 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Samuel P. Gore and Carla Raworth Gore to Jo Anne Hope Harmon, land beginning at an iron pin on the easterly right-of-way of South Rankin Street.

Marshall Reeve Gibson and Leona Kathleen Gibson to Jo Anne Hope Harmon, land beginning at a point on the easterly margin of North Union Street.

Mortgages:

Oct. 8-13

Courtney Fleming n/k/a Courtney Fleming Mitchell to United Mississippi Bank, lot 52 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Jamekia Lashell Thomas and Mario Hartwell to Flanagan State Bank, lot 62 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Steven Mars to Figure Lending, LLC, lot 27 Beverly Hills Subdivision.

Brian A. Lees and Juanita F. Lees to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 7 of the Subdivision of Forest Plantation, Second Development.

Jennifer Harp to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a strip of land 15 feet wide off the westerly side of lot 132 Woodland Park Addition.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Oct. 15:

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Jody Foster.

Midland Credit v. Frances Washington.

Midland Credit v. George Holmes.

Natchez/Merit Health v. Patrick Banks.

Natchez/Merit Health v. Leigh Mason.

Natchez/Merit Health v. Cheryl Hunt.

Natchez/Merit Health v. William Wilson.

Natchez/Merit Health v. Brenda Robinson.

Natchez/Merit Health v. Jasper Brown.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Farrah Kelley.

Midland Credit v. Wayne McMorris.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kathy Belton.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 9-15

Civil suits:

Audrey Crumb v. Demarcus Demon Mitchell.

Glenn C. McKeel v. Demarcus Demon Mitchell.

Glenn C. McKeel v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Glenn C. McKeel v. Safeway Insurance Company.

James Mayberry v. Claude Lee Thomas.

James Mayberry v. Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company.

James Mayberry v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Succession of Lou Bertha Luss.

Succession of Willie Josh Luss Jr.

Concordia Parish Hospital Service v. Danilo Lucas Cruz, M.D.

Riverland Medical Center v. Danilo Lucas Cruz, M.D.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jackie Williams.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Carnillia A. Williams A/K/A Carnillia Ann Williams.

Michael Smith v. Ralph Smith. (Damages)

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Ralph Smith. (Damages)

Angela Free Crawford v. Mark Anthony Jefferson.

Jacob Lance Crawford v. Mark Anthony Jefferson.

Angela Free Crawford v. ALFA Mutual General Insurance Company.

Angela Free Crawford v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Yankie Lee Duncan, 25, Jonesville, La. to Kaitlin Ashley Pace, 24, Jonesville, La.

Derrick Ray Barlow, 32, Jonesville, La. to Sabrina Hope Wilkes, 26, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Walter Larry Chisholm and Kathy Jones Chisholm to Doyle Clyde Smith Jr., lot 46 Minorca River Lots.

Tony Joe Braley and Alana Williams Braley to Patricia Sones Merrill, lot 16 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Brown Smith Properties, LLC, Larry L. Brown Jr. and Augusta S. Brown to United Mississippi Bank, lot 11 Innisfail Plantation Lake Front Lots.

Reed Talon Burley to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot A of a division of the north portion of lot 2 of subdivision of the easterly ½ of Magnolia Plantation.

Scotty McCommons and Crystal McCommons to JFQ Lending, Inc., a 3.49 acre tract, more or less, portion of lots 12 and 13 Windemere Plantation.

Joseph Boothe and Kimberly Boothe to Quicken Loans, LLC, all of lot 1 and the southwest ½ of lot 2, Block No. 127 Murray Addition.

Beverly Faye Tynes Chalmers and Charles Eugune Chalmers Jr. to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 27 Taconey Subdivision.