Live music returns in outdoor concert

“Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time.”

Those are the very true words of Jean-Michel Basquiat, a renowned street artist on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the late 1970s where rap, punk and street art coalesced into the early hip-hop music culture.

Music, decorating time, was never more evident than it was during our recent COVID-19 quarantines and general withdrawal from all social events.

People brought out their old CDs, listened to Amazon music and shared all sorts of musical performances through social media. Amusing songs were written about the virus to give us respite through humor from the seriousness of the situation.

Now that we have learned a little more about the disease and how it spreads — and how we can avoid the spread — Natchez Festival of Music is going to bring live music to you once again, following safety guidelines.

On Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. we will present an outdoor concert at beautiful Waverly, the home of Jeanie and Bazile Lanneau.

The performers will be Rachel (flute) and Nicholas Ciraldo (classical guitar), known as Duo Cintemani, presenting a program of “Songs of Americana.” Appearing with Duo Cintemani will be baritone Brandon Hendrickson. You can read more about the program and the artists on our website at natchezfestivalofmusic.com.

This program will last an hour or so and will have no intermission, nor will food or drinks be served. Masks are required and chairs will be arranged for social distancing.

Chairs will be provided, but you may want to bring your own lawn chair. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at the website or at the door. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held the next day on Oct. 25.

If you have any questions, you may contact me at natchezfestival@gmail.com, or at 601-807-4442. I hope I will see you at Waverly as the Natchez Festival of Music will once again bring you beautiful music with which to decorate our time.

Diana Glaze is secretary for the Natchez Festival of Music.