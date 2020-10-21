October 21, 2020

  • 86°

Clyde Rebecca Demby Winston

By Staff Reports

Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Nov. 27, 1934 – Oct. 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Clyde Rebecca Demby Winston, 85, of Natchez, who died Friday, October 16, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Clyde was born November 27, 1934, the daughter of Penella Williams and Adam Demby. She was a housewife and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Winston enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Luther Winston, Sr., parents, sons Donnell Winston and Luther Winston, Jr., sister Dorothy Dotson, brothers Wilbert White and Audley Demby and bonus daughter Geraldine Stanton.

Clyde leaves to cherish her memories: daughters Dorothy Roberts (Tennie), Luvenia Gaylor, Betsy Winston, Pernella Green, Donna Havard, Geneva Bacon (Michael) and Wanlia S. Williams; sons Herman Winston (Melissa), Edgar Winston (Sabrina) and bonus son Rev. Johnny Elery; brothers Edward Demby (Dora), Terry Demby (America), Michael Demby, Adam Demby, Jr. and Darnell Demby; sisters Susan Demby (Perkins) and Angela Demby; 30 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; special nephew Allen Winston; Godson Sedrick Bingham; special friend Jacqueline Douglas and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

