Crime reports: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Rechelle Marie Brooks, 36, 106 Ram Circle, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Ricardo Page, 26, 8 Davis Court, on charges of shoplifting and willful trespass. No bond set.

Madeline Saucier, 18, 5 Ashley Lane, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Sunday

Javerrea Jones, 29, 108 Natchez St., on charges of aggravated domestic violence and malicious mischief. Bond set at $25,750.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Monmouth.

Shots fired on North Union Street.

Breaking and entering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Disturbance on East Stiers Lane.

Breaking and entering on Marin Avenue.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on East Oak Street.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Oakland Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on North Union Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on South Wall Street.

Dog problem on Jackson Street.

Theft at Stine Lumber.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on Feltus Street.

Dog problem on Orange Avenue.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Lamar Street.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on College Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Franklin Street.

Theft on Daisy Street.

Suspicious activity on George F. West Boulevard.

Disturbance on Inez Street.

Theft on Holly Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Beaumont Street.

Breaking and entering on Marin Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Horseshoe Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Frazier Primary School.

Simple assault on Smith Lane.

Disturbance on College Street.

Traffic stop on Claiborne Avenue.

Loud noise on Eastwood Road.

Harassment on T. Waring Bennet Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Candi Gray, 18, 24 Grant St., on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Jeremy Lewis Walsworth, 49, 1 Blair Court, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon/two counts.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Loose livestock on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Lagrance Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on Tara Drive.

Disturbance on Elm Drive.

Intoxicated driver on Davis Court.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Fraud on State Street.

Theft on Newman Road.

Property damage on Nattaway Trail.

Civil matter on Cardinal Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kay Harveston, 59, 916 Airport Road, on charges of disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and illegal discharging of a firearm. Bond set at $1,550.

Arrests — Tuesday

Chance Johnson, 20, 8842 McAdams Road, Clayton, on a probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

James Reed, 41, 114 Miranda Drive, Clayton, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting an officer, felony flight from an officer and driving under suspension. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Charles Street.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Airport Road.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Virginia Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Pecan Street.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Traffic attachment on LA 907.

Medical call on Stephens Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Complaint on Poole Road.

Complaint on Smart Lane.

Medical call on 10th Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.