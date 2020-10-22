October 22, 2020

  • 82°
Ken Beesley

Family friends ask for prayers for former Cathedral School athletic director

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:13 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Ken Beesley Sr., a long time Cathedral School athletic director, had a sudden stroke Monday morning and is currently at St. Dominic’s hospital in Jackson.

Friends and family members of Beesley asked for prayers on social media recently as Beesley recovers.

Beesley, 76, is a graduate of Natchez High School, played baseball for Mississippi State University and was a math teacher and coach at Cathedral for approximately 40 years, his son Craig Beesley said.

Craig Beesley said his dad started feeling ill on Monday morning and was taken to Merit Health Natchez before he was flown in a helicopter to St. Dominic’s.

“He had a small blood clot in his brain. It came on all of the sudden,” Craig Beesley said Thursday morning. “There was no warning signs or symptoms of anything. It kind of surprised us all. He had been doing work Sunday morning and Sunday evening with no problems at all.”

As of Thursday, Ken Beesley is alert and has trouble with speech and has trouble moving his right arm and hand.

“The main problem is his speech. He does recognize everybody but it frustrates him that he can’t communicate with them,” Craig Beesley said. “We don’t know when he will be released yet. We expect after he is treated at the hospital he will be moved to the rehab facility.”

Craig Beesley said he and his family are grateful for the prayers they’ve received for his dad’s recovery.

“We appreciate all of the prayers and support we’ve had from the Cathedral family and the Miss-Lou community,” Craig Beesley said. “We’ve had calls from all over the United States from people praying for him and telling us how much they hope he recovers. We do appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers sent our way.”­­

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Family friends ask for prayers for former Cathedral School athletic director

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

News

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

News

Natchez police investigating scene of reported shooting

News

Some Natchez High students and teachers quarantined

News

Balloonists make final Sunday flight to close balloon fest

News

Official balloon flights canceled Sunday morning; afternoon flights to be determined

News

Balloons take flight over Natchez on Saturday afternoon

News

Video: Balloons take off for Saturday afternoon flight

News

Balloons to fly over Natchez this afternoon, glow tonight

News

Hundreds gather on Natchez bluff Saturday for balloon festival

News

Beautiful day Saturday for balloon fest, but winds too strong for morning flight