Storm hosts Bears

FERRIDAY — Ferriday High School won’t be the only team from that town that will be hosting a homecoming game Friday night. So will Delta Charter School when the Storm takes on the Delhi High School Bears in an LHSAA District 2-1A game.

Kickoff between Delhi High School and Delta Charter is set for 7 p.m. Delta Charter finally notched its first win of the season last week when it held on for a 38-32 win at Sicily Island High School to improve to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.

“It’s always good to get in the win column, especially against a rival school,” Storm head coach Blake Wheeler said. “Hopefully that will get the kids’ confidence going.”

Meanwhile, Delhi High has had a rough go of it recently after defeating rival Delhi Charter School 34-0 back on Oct. 2. Since then, the Bears have lost to current Class 1A No. 9 Cedar Creek School 30-0 on Thursday, Oct. 8 and No. 1 and defending Division IV state champion as well as district foe Ouachita Christian School 64-22 last Friday night to fall to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in district play.

Despite those blowout losses that Delhi High School has suffered, Wheeler said he is not taking the Bears lightly.

“They’re an explosive team. What concerns me the most is their speed. They’ve got some guys who can run. Those guys can run if they get the ball in their hands,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got to make sure we can tackle. We need to be sound in our scheme.”

Not surprisingly, tackling is one of the things that Delta Charter is working on in practice this week to prepare for the Bears.

“Blocking and tackling. So just working on the fundamentals,” Wheeler said.

As for the keys to victory, Wheeler said his team cannot turn the ball over as well as tackling in space.

“Those are two things we need to focus on,” Wheeler said.

Standouts to watch for for the Storm are Kenzeric “KJ” Hollins, Tre Griffin, and linebackers Drew Brown and Curtis Bullitts.

“KJ had a big game for us last week. Tre’s coming back this week. He should be back to full speed,” Wheeler said.

As for the distractions that come with homecoming week, even if there aren’t as many of them in the COVID-19 era, Wheeler said, “We’re trying to focus on the things we can control and hopefully the kids will respond well. We’re just excited to get out there and play.”