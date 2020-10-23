Amelia Marie Reed Maier

July 22, 1938 – October 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Amelia Marie “Mimi” Reed Maier, 82, of Natchez, who died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Mary Basilica with Father Scott Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Maier was born July 22, 1938 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Louis Curtis Reed and Amelia Boschieri Reed.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Basilica. She retired from Cathedral School in 2009 after 35 years of service as the high school secretary. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Maier is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 50 years, Patrick Maier.

Survivors include four sons, Paul Maier and wife Elodie of Natchez, Reed Maier and husband Dale of Milwaukee, WI, Jim Maier and wife Katrina of Natchez and Lee Maier of Natchez; two grandsons Garrett Maier and wife Kayla of Calhoun, LA, and Curtis Maier of Natchez; one granddaughter, Alisabeth Maier of Natchez; one great-granddaughter, Kayla Maier of Vidalia; and caregiver Ethel Griffin.

Pallbearers will be Paul Maier, Reed Maier, Jim Maier, Lee Maier, Garrett Maier, and Curtis Maier.

Memorial may be made to Cathedral Development Fund or Cathedral Fund for Excellence in Education.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.