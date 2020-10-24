June 16, 1955 – Oct. 23, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Janice Bostic, 65, of Monterey, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, October 26, 2020 at noon with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery, Larto, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Janice Bostic was born on Thursday, June 16, 1955 in Jonesville, and passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. Janice graduated from Huntington High School in Ferriday, earned her Bachelors Degree in Home Economics/Education at LA Tech and earned a Master’s Degree in Home Economics at Northeast Louisiana University. Janice had a passion for teaching. She loved each of her students and her years teaching at Monterey High School were held dearly in her memories.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Allen White and Neva LaPrairie White; daughter, Jennifer Beth Bostic; four brothers, Richard White, Jr., Adolph “Red” White, Harold “Tony” White and Albert Roy White; and two sisters, Gloria “Faye” Traxler and Mary Gonnillini.

She is survived by her husband, John Bostic of Monterey; daughter, Jillian Joy Bostic of Monroe; sister, Joy Beattie and her husband Steve of Madison; brother, Jeff White and his wife Joan of Bossier City; and sister, Judy Cruse of Monroe.

Pallbearers will be Steve Beattie, Brad Beattie, Brian Beattie, George Book, Noah White and Chase White.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, October 26, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.