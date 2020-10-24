Prep round up: ACCS wins 12-0 to claim district championship

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels beat the Central Hinds Academy Cougars 12-0 in the third quarter Friday night in an MAIS District 3-5A game at Bobby Marks Stadium.

ACCS took a 6-0 lead in late in the first quarter and expanded its lead to 12-0 with 7:19 left in the second quarter before play was stopped due to bad weather.

After a nearly two-hour delay, play resumed at 9:30 p.m. and the Rebels defeated the Central Hinds Academy Cougars by that same 12-0 score to win the district championship.

With the win, ACCS improved to 8-2 overall and went 4-0 in district play. The Rebels will receive a top seed in the MAIS Class 5A Playoffs by virtue of winning the district title. Central Hinds Academy finished its season at 0-10 overall and 0-4 in district play.

Franklin County 26, East Marion 8

COLUMBIA — Tra’Quian Conerly had two touchdown runs and Ja’marlin Green had a touchdown run of his own as the Franklin County High School Bulldogs beat the East Marion High School Eagles 26-8 Friday night.

Franklin County’s defense forced five turnovers and held East Marion (2-7) to 80 yards of total offense while its ground game racked 249 total yards. Green led the way with 89 yards on 12 carries and Tyrese O’Neal had 75 yards on 14 carries.

Conerly also had a team-leading 10 tackles while Donovan Moore had an interception and two fumble recoveries to lead the Bulldogs’ defense.

Franklin County (4-4) plays host to Jefferson County High School next Friday at 7 p.m. in a key MHSAA Region 7-3A game.

Centreville Academy 36, Newton County Academy 14

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers would not let inclement weather mess up their Senior Nigh as they cruised to a 36-14 win over the Newton County Academy Generals in an MAIS District 3-3A game Friday night.

Centreville jumped out to an early 16-0 lead before play was stopped due to lightning. Once play resumed well over an hour later, the Tigers didn’t let up as they led Newton County Academy (0-9, 0-3) 30-6 at halftime. The Tigers finished second in District 3-3A and will be in the MAIS Class 3A Playoffs, which starts next week. Where they will be seeded and their opponent will be determined this weekend.

Hazlehurst 16, Jefferson County 14

FAYETTE — A safety by Hazlehurst High School’s defense in the fourth quarter allowed the Indians to escape with a 16-14 win over the Jefferson County High School Tigers Friday night.

Jefferson County jumped out to an 8-0 lead late in the first quarter when Marques Smith scored on a 4-yard run and Jamarion Claiborne ran in for the 2-point conversion. Hazlehurst (4-3, 3-0) responded with a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to take a 14-8 lead. With 26 seconds left until halftime, Kendrick January Jr. scored on a 20-yard pass from Smith, but the 2-point conversion attempt was no good, making it a 14-14 game at halftime.

Jefferson County (4-3, 2-1) plays at Franklin County High School at 7 p.m. next Friday.

West Jones 42, Natchez High 12

LAUREL — Not even a one-hour weather delay could keep the West Jones High School Mustangs from getting back in the win column as pulled away in the second half to defeat the Natchez High School Bulldogs 42-12 Friday night in an MHSAA Region 7-3A game.

The two teams went back and forth in the early stages of the first quarter with as West Jones scored both of its touchdowns through the air while Natchez High scored on a TD run, giving the Mustangs an early 14-6 lead. It would remain that way through halftime before West Jones (5-1, 1-1) dominated the Bulldogs in the second half.

Natchez High (2-3, 0-2) plays host to Brookhaven High School next Friday at 7 p.m.

WCCA 62, Claiborne Academy 8

HAYNESVILLE, La. — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams jumped out to a big lead and never looked back as they cruised to a 62-8 win over the Claiborne Academy Rebels in MAIS 8-Man football action Friday night.

With the win, WCCA improved to 9-0 overall and hosts District 2-1A foe Prentiss Christian School for Senior Night in a pivotal district match-up. Claiborne Academy fell to 4-6 overall.

General Trass 52, Vidalia 0

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings lost to the General Trass High School Panthers 52-0 Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game Friday night.

This game was pretty much over early as General Trass scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back. By halftime, the Panthers (3-1, 2-1) had a commanding 36-0 advantage.

Vidalia (0-2, 0-2) hosts district and Concordia Parish rival Ferriday High School next Friday at 7 p.m.

Logansport 40, Block 0

LOGANSPORT, La. — The Logansport High School Tigers, playing just their second game of the season, defeated the Block High School Bears 40-0 Friday night in an LHSAA District 3-1A game Friday night.

Logansport (1-1, 1-0) scored 20 points in the first half and 20 points in the second half while shutting out Block in the process. Block (0-4, 0-1) plays host to LaSalle High School for homecoming next Friday at 7 p.m.

In LHSAA District 2-1A action Friday night, Delta Charter School was leading Delhi High School 26-0 early in the fourth quarter and St. Frederick High School defeated Sicily Island High School 34-6.