Photo gallery: Espy hosts Natchez rally Saturday

By Staff Reports

More than 100 Natchez residents greeted Mike Espy in Natchez Saturday afternoon.
Espy, a Democrat, is seeking the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Espy held his rally, which included the wearing of masks and social distancing, on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
He also met with Vicksburg residents earlier in the day.
