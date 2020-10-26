October 26, 2020

  • 61°
Pat Logan takes pictures of her nephew Ayden Logan Bell, who turned seven years old Saturday, Oct. 24. Ayden poses for a birthday photo shoot Wednesday at Duncan Park. (Sabrina Robertson, The Natchez Democrat)

The Dart: Making birthday portraits in park

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 3:00 am Monday, October 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Pat Logan steadied her camera on top of its tripod and zoomed in on her nephew, Ayden Logan Bell, holding a golden number seven-shaped balloon when The Dart landed on Duncan Park Wednesday.

The afternoon sun and cool breeze provided the setting for a birthday photo shoot for Ayden, who turned 7 Saturday, Oct. 24.

There to celebrate with Ayden was his “Aunt Pat” behind the camera, his grandmother Marilyn “Mammee” Logan and his mom, Cortney Logan.

The number seven in the Bible signifies perfection so it was important that “Aunt Pat” focused her lens just right to capture Ayden’s smile and bright brown eyes, Logan said.

“Taking pictures is my hobby,” Pat said, adding she has captured many of Ayden’s birthday milestones since birth.

Ayden worked to stay still for the camera. His favorite thing to do is run around outside and play, he said.

“I play baseball, basketball and football,” he said, adding when he grows up he would like to be a professional baseball player.

For his birthday, Ayden said he is planning a sleepover with one of his teammates, Bently, after they finish playing a baseball tournament in Nachitoches.

Ayden said he plays shortstop, third base and the outfield for the Louisiana Cluggers and running back in football.

Ayden is not new to sports, Cortney said.

“It’s his third year playing baseball,” she said. “He’s outside all day every day when he is not at school.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

The Dart: Making birthday portraits in park

News

New heights: Cathedral coach takes flying lessons after championship victory

News

Public defenders office shaping up

News

Community rallies to help neighbor

News

Sunday Focus: Medical marijuana measures on ballots confusing

News

Week 11 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Free concert is Sunday at bandstand on bluff

News

Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

News

Some Cathedral Elementary School students quarantined

News

Hotel Vue, other properties involved in indictments, still open

News

Prayers requested for former Cathedral School coach, teacher

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school