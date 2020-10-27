Natchez should see little more than rain from Zeta

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Jackson predict Natchez and Adams County residents have little more than an inch or two of rainfall to fear from Tropical Storm Zeta.

John Moore, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson, said Zeta would make landfall at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday night as a Category 1 Hurricane on the peninsula portions of South Louisiana, due south of New Orleans.

“It will track through the southeast Mississippi coastline and will continue quickly through to the east coast,” Moore said. “It’s a fast moving storm that will be swept along east by a front moving down the Mississippi. By 7 p.m. on Thursday, Zeta will be moving off the east coast and will be gone.”

Rainfall from Zeta will begin tonight in the Natchez area and will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, ending early Thursday.

That front is going to bring with it cooler temperatures for Natchez and Adams County beginning on Thursday.

“The lows on Friday morning will be in the 40s and by Saturday morning, it will be in the low 40s,” Moore said.

Hurricane season is not over, he warned.

“Hurricane season does not end until the end of November,” Moore said. “People should keep an eye on the forecast and should take proper precautions and have a way to receive warnings.”