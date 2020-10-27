Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet Friday downtown

Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet, the annual Halloween event sponsored by the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce, is Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in downtown Natchez.

Participating businesses include:

Natchez Coffee Company

Hal Garner at Nest

Downtown Karla Brown

Rolling ‘N’ The Dough

Olivina Boutique

Moreton’s Flowerland

C’est Jolie

Natchez Grand Hotel

Decisions Boutique

Slick Rick’s

Painted Petal

Regina’s Kitchen

Natchez Convention Center

Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce

Natchez parents are invited to accompany their children to these Natchez business for Halloween treats. All participants are asked to wear masks, practice social distance and the safe distribution of candy to children.