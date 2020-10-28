Jan. 1, 1963 – Oct. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Clinton Todd Whitlock, 63, of Jonesville, La, who died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Chattanooga, TN will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, November 1, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.